Polls open in cliffhanger Dutch election

The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) Dutch voters headed to the polls Wednesday for a nail-biting election too close to call that will transform the country's political landscape after Prime Minister Mark Rutte's record 13 years in power.

Opinion polls have fluctuated wildly in the run-up to election day, with four candidates seen as having a shot at taking the helm of the EU's fifth-biggest economy.

The stakes are high: punching above its weight in the European Union and on the world stage.

Could the Netherlands elect its first woman prime minister? Dilan Yesilgoz, leader of the centre-right VVD party and successor to Rutte, is hoping to cap a meteoric career by clinching the top job.

Born in Turkey, the charismatic 46-year-old has taken a hard line on immigration, pledging to drive down refugee numbers -- a paradox to many as she arrived as a young girl following her asylum-seeking father.

Hard-working and media-savvy with a strong presence on Instagram, Yesilgoz has shrugged off the fact that she would make history as the first woman PM, but told AFP at a recent rally: "It's about time."

Yesilgoz immediately raised eyebrows by declaring a willingness to welcome anti-Islam firebrand Geert Wilders into a VVD-led coalition -- a radical departure from Rutte's policy.