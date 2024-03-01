Polls Open In Iran Elections As Conservatives Expected To Dominate
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 01, 2024 | 10:40 AM
Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) Polling stations in Iran opened Friday for voting to select members of parliament and a key clerical body, amid fears of a low turnout and with conservatives expected to tighten their grip on power.
"Voting for the 12th term of the Islamic Consultative Assembly (parliament) and the 6th term of the Assembly of Leadership Experts began following an order by the interior ministry," state tv reported.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 March 2024
Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.13 per litre
IGP Sindh attends passing-out ceremony
DC directs preparedness for rain emergency amid weather forecast
AJK SC directs MDA to resume services with immediate effect
Governor Sindh distributes Rashan bags
7 matches decided in National Kabaddi C’ship
KU moot calls for raising awareness of rare diseases
Maryam directs Dadhocha Dam completion by November 2025 to meet Rawalpindi's wat ..
Commissioner for excessive plantation to minimize effects of climate change
ISSI hosts seminar on “Pakistan’s Space Policy, Tapping into the space poten ..
More Stories From World
-
Palestinian UN ambassador pleads for rebuke of Gaza aid deaths10 minutes ago
-
Asian markets mostly up after US gains10 minutes ago
-
Lancaster's Racing 92 in a 'difficult period' before Bordeaux-Begles trip10 minutes ago
-
Cricket: New Zealand v Australia 1st Test scoreboard10 minutes ago
-
French journalist detained in Ethiopia freed: employer20 minutes ago
-
Iran launches imaging satellite through Russia30 minutes ago
-
New Zealand volcano disaster victims awarded $6m damages40 minutes ago
-
Award-winning Italian filmmaker Paolo Taviani dead at 9250 minutes ago
-
Fire kills 43 in Bangladesh capital: health minister50 minutes ago
-
Texas battling largest wildfire in its history50 minutes ago
-
Messi and Miami face Florida MLS derby test1 hour ago
-
New Zealand collapse after Green smacks 174 for Australia1 hour ago