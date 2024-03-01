Open Menu

Polls Open In Iran Elections As Conservatives Expected To Dominate

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 01, 2024 | 10:40 AM

Polls open in Iran elections as conservatives expected to dominate

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) Polling stations in Iran opened Friday for voting to select members of parliament and a key clerical body, amid fears of a low turnout and with conservatives expected to tighten their grip on power.

"Voting for the 12th term of the Islamic Consultative Assembly (parliament) and the 6th term of the Assembly of Leadership Experts began following an order by the interior ministry," state tv reported.

