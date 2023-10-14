Open Menu

Polls Open In New Zealand General Election

Published October 14, 2023

Polls open in New Zealand general election

Wellington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2023) Polls opened in New Zealand's general election Saturday, with Prime Minister Chris Hipkins seeking a third term for his centre-left Labour Party.

Hipkins took over as leader in January after his charismatic predecessor Jacinda Ardern stepped down. His Labour party faces opposition led by Christopher Luxon and his conservative National Party.

Officials opened polling stations at 0900 (2000 GMT Friday). They will close at 1900 (0600 GMT).

New Zealand has strict election-day laws governing media reporting and political campaigning to prevent voters being swayed.

The laws do not allow exit polls, so the electorate will have no gauge of how the vote is going until early results are released after polling stations close.

About 3.5 million people have registered to vote, according to the Electoral Commission, within the region of 1.2 million people having cast their ballots early.

