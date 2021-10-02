Polls Opens in Georgian Municipal Elections

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2021) Georgians went to the polls on Saturday to elect mayors and lawmakers to district parliaments.

Natia Ioseliani, the head of the Central Election Commission, promised that the elections in 64 cities and districts would be conducted safely and professionally and guaranteed unfettered access.

More than 3,600 polling stations opened at 8 a.m. local time around the Caucasus country. Roughly 3.5 million are eligible to vote.

Georgia's former president Mikheil Saakashvili returned to the country and was arrested on corruption charges on Friday.

Irakli Kobakhidze, chairman of the ruling Georgian Dream party, accused the 53-year-old of coming back from his self-imposed exile ahead of Saturday's vote to seize power.

"He came to Georgia to act on his threats to grab power and cause unrest... Law enforcers did everything to stop him from committing a new crime," he told reporters.

Saakashvili fled Georgia soon after he was barred from running in the 2013 presidential election. He denounced Georgian citizenship in 2015 to become governor of Odessa in Ukraine.