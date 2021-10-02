UrduPoint.com

Polls Opens In Georgian Municipal Elections

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 02nd October 2021 | 11:40 AM

Polls Opens in Georgian Municipal Elections

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2021) Georgians went to the polls on Saturday to elect mayors and lawmakers to district parliaments.

Natia Ioseliani, the head of the Central Election Commission, promised that the elections in 64 cities and districts would be conducted safely and professionally and guaranteed unfettered access.

More than 3,600 polling stations opened at 8 a.m. local time around the Caucasus country. Roughly 3.5 million are eligible to vote.

Georgia's former president Mikheil Saakashvili returned to the country and was arrested on corruption charges on Friday.

Irakli Kobakhidze, chairman of the ruling Georgian Dream party, accused the 53-year-old of coming back from his self-imposed exile ahead of Saturday's vote to seize power.

"He came to Georgia to act on his threats to grab power and cause unrest... Law enforcers did everything to stop him from committing a new crime," he told reporters.

Saakashvili fled Georgia soon after he was barred from running in the 2013 presidential election. He denounced Georgian citizenship in 2015 to become governor of Odessa in Ukraine.

Related Topics

Election Corruption Governor Ukraine Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Odessa Georgia Citizenship 2015 From Million

Recent Stories

PCB Chairman shares his vision with First Board of ..

PCB Chairman shares his vision with First Board officials

25 minutes ago
 UAE Embassy’s Youth Internship Program “Bright ..

UAE Embassy’s Youth Internship Program “Brightening the Future” concludes ..

27 minutes ago
 Emirates unlocks more offers in Dubai for its cust ..

Emirates unlocks more offers in Dubai for its customers during Expo 2020

35 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 October 2021

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 2nd October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 2nd October 2021

4 hours ago
 Some regions to be affected by tropical storm &#03 ..

Some regions to be affected by tropical storm &#039;Shaheen&#039;, National Cent ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.