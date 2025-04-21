Polls Point To Liberal Lead A Week Before Canada Vote
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 21, 2025 | 08:10 AM
Montreal, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) Conservative hopes of returning to power in Canada appear to be fading a week before its election, with polls showing voters view the Liberals as a stronger counter to Donald Trump.
The American president's trade war, which threatens tens of thousands of Canadian jobs, and his talk of making the US' northern neighbor the 51st state have upended a race the Tories once appeared likely to win.
Liberal leader and Prime Minister Mark Carney, who replaced the unpopular Justin Trudeau last month, has argued his experience leading the central banks of two G7 economies -- Canada and Britain -- makes him the ideal candidate to steer the country through a Trump-induced economic storm.
There are also signs the campaign ahead of the April 28 vote has galvanized voter interest.
Televised debates last week scored higher ratings than in previous votes, while nearly two million people cast ballots on the first day of early voting Friday -- a record number according to Elections Canada.
After voting in Montreal, Christine Bonenfant told AFP she had backed the party that, in her view, "will do the best against Donald Trump," and restore "calm."
The retiree voiced hope turnout would be high in the "important" election.
Voter Josee Fournier said "Canada has a Sword of Damocles hanging over its head because of the situation with our southern neighbor.
"
- Transformed race -
Five parties hold seats in Canada's outgoing parliament but polls indicate this election is being disproportionately dominated by the Liberals and Conservatives.
The left-wing New Democrats (NDP), the Quebec separatist Bloc Quebecois and particularly the Green Party have struggled to gain traction in a race dominated by the challenge of dealing with Canada's newly hostile superpower neighbor.
Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre had built broad support as a withering Trudeau critic.
But Trudeau's departure combined with Trump's threats and Carney's resume have left the Tory leader vulnerable.
Polls consistently show voters believe 60-year-old Carney is best suited to steer Canada through a trade war with the United States.
On January 6, the day Trudeau said he would resign, the Liberals trailed the Conservatives by 24 points, according to the public broadcaster CBC's poll aggregator.
By Sunday, the CBC data put Liberal support at 43.3 percent with Tories at 38.4 -- a sign of how the Carney-for-Trudeau swap had transformed the race.
But the margins remain close and the race could still tilt towards the Conservatives.
