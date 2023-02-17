UrduPoint.com

Polls Show Trust In President Putin Stands At Almost 80% In Russia

Muhammad Irfan Published February 17, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Polls Show Trust in President Putin Stands at Almost 80% in Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2023) The level of confidence in Russian President Vladimir Putin stands at 79.1%, with 76% of Russians approving of his professional performance, a poll by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM) said on Friday.

The all-Russian VCIOM-Sputnik telephone survey was conducted from February 6-12 among 1,600 adult Russians, with a margin of error not exceeding 1% and a confidence level of 95%.

According to the survey, 79.1% of Russians indicated that they trusted the president, up 1.

1 percentage point from a week earlier, with 16.7% saying the opposite.

The survey also revealed that 76% of the respondents approved the president's professional performance, while 14.3% expressed the opposite view.

A similar poll conducted by Russia's Public Opinion Foundation from February 10-12 among 1,500 adult respondents found that 79% of Russians rate Putin's professional performance positively, with 76% trusting the president.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin February From

Recent Stories

UAE participates in Conference of WMO’s Regional ..

UAE participates in Conference of WMO’s Regional Association I in Ethiopia

1 hour ago
 Saif bin Zayed, Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurate Abra ..

Saif bin Zayed, Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurate Abrahamic Family House, a new cent ..

1 hour ago
 SC suspends transfer orders of Ghulam Mahmood Doga ..

SC suspends transfer orders of Ghulam Mahmood Dogar as CCPO Lahore

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Kosovo on In ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Kosovo on Independence Day

3 hours ago
 PM assures continuous support, relief assistance t ..

PM assures continuous support, relief assistance to quake-hit Turkiye

4 hours ago
 UN launches $1 billion appeal to scale-up aid oper ..

UN launches $1 billion appeal to scale-up aid operations in Türkiye

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.