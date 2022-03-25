UrduPoint.com

Polls Show Trust In Putin At Almost 80% In Russia

Faizan Hashmi Published March 25, 2022 | 10:14 PM

Polls Show Trust in Putin at Almost 80% in Russia

The level of confidence in Russian President Vladimir Putin has increased over the past week, with 78% of Russians trusting him and 79% approving of his performance, a poll published by Russia's Public Opinion Foundation (FOM) revealed on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2022) The level of confidence in Russian President Vladimir Putin has increased over the past week, with 78% of Russians trusting him and 79% approving of his performance, a poll published by Russia's Public Opinion Foundation (FOM) revealed on Friday.

Last week's poll showed that 75% of Russians trust Putin, while 74% viewed his work positively.

Answering whether the president performs "rather well" or "rather badly," 79% of respondents said that he performs well, 11% said he performs badly, and 11% were uncertain.

Moreover, 78% of respondents said they trust the president, with 13% saying they do not trust him, and 8% refraining from answering.

Similar figures were obtained by the Russian Public Opinion Research Centre (VTsIOM), which revealed that Putin's approval rating is 77.9%, with a confidence rating of 80.6%.

The weekly FOM poll was conducted among Russians adults on Sunday using the interviews of 1,500 respondents from 104 urban and rural settlements of Russia, with a margin of error no greater than 3.6%. The VCIOM Sputnik initiative poll was performed from March 14 to 20 among 1,600 adult respondents.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin March Sunday From

Recent Stories

Canada Imposes New Sanctions on Myanmar Persons fo ..

Canada Imposes New Sanctions on Myanmar Persons for Procuring Arms - Statement

10 seconds ago
 FIFA to Consider Including Russian on List of Offi ..

FIFA to Consider Including Russian on List of Official Languages - Reports

12 seconds ago
 German Finance Minister Recommends Companies to No ..

German Finance Minister Recommends Companies to Not Pay for Russian Gas in Ruble ..

13 seconds ago
 Latvia Permanently Bans Another Six Russian Singer ..

Latvia Permanently Bans Another Six Russian Singers, Actors Over Ukraine

15 seconds ago
 Ministers discuss no confidence motion with MQM de ..

Ministers discuss no confidence motion with MQM delegation

36 minutes ago
 IESCO promotes two Chief Engineers to posts of Gen ..

IESCO promotes two Chief Engineers to posts of General Managers

36 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>