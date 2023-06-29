Polls Shows 39% of Americans Express 'Extreme' National Pride

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2023) The share of Americans who are extremely proud of their nationality remained at a near record low of 39% in Gallup's 2023 poll, up one percentage point from the all-time low recorded last year.

The June 1-22 survey shows that two-thirds of those polled remain proud of being American, including 28% who are "very proud" and 22% who are "moderately proud." Only 7% of 1,013 US adults sampled said they were "only a little" proud, while 4% said they were "not at all" proud.

Poll results split starkly along party and age lines. Sixty percent of Republicans, 33% of Independents and 29% of Democrats said they took extreme pride in their nationality.

Extreme national pride was higher among Americans aged 55 and older (50%), with 40% of those aged 35 to 54 and 18% of 18- to 34-year-olds saying the same.

The first Gallup poll on national pride was taken in 2001. It showed 55% of respondents being extremely proud of being American. The sentiment grew to 67-70% after the 9/11 bombings and declined in subsequent years. It remained at the majority level through 2017 before sliding to 47% in 2018 and averaged 42% in the following years.