Pollution Level In Pakistan Megacity Hits New High, Says Official
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 02, 2024 | 06:10 PM
Lahore, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) Air pollution in Pakistan's second biggest city Lahore soared on Saturday, with an official calling it a record high for the smog-choked mega city.
For days, the city of 14 million people has been enveloped by smog, a mix of fog and pollutants caused by low-grade diesel fumes, smoke from seasonal agricultural burning and winter cooling.
The air quality index, which measures a range of pollutants, spiked at 1,067 -- well above the level of 300 considered 'dangerous' - according to data from IQAir.
"We have never reached a level of 1,000," Jahangir Anwar, a senior environmental protection official in Lahore told AFP.
"The air quality index will remain high for the next three to four days," Anwar said.
The level of deadly PM2.5 pollutants -- fine particulate matter in the air that causes the most damage to health -- peaked at 610 -- more than 40 times the limit of 15 in a 24-hour period considered healthy by the WHO.
"As a mother, I am full of anxiety," 42-year-old Lilly Mirza told AFP from the choked city.
"Last year was not this bad, it was much better. Somebody needs to tell us what has happened. Did a pollution bomb explode somewhere?"
Mirza said she felt "completely terrorised" after taking her son to a sports match in one of the pollution hot spots: "I came back home so stressed."
Breathing the toxic air has catastrophic health consequences, with the WHO saying strokes, heart disease, lung cancer and respiratory diseases can be triggered by prolonged exposure.
Smog is particularly pronounced in winter, when cold, denser air traps emissions from poor-quality fuels used to power the city's vehicles and factories at ground level.
The smell of toxic fumes has become familiar to 40-year-old painter Rehmat, who goes by one name.
"What can a poor painter like me do if the government can't fix this? I will keep the mask on and work," he told AFP.
Last month, authorities banned schoolchildren from outdoor exercise until January and adjusted school hours to prevent children from travelling when the pollution is most punishing.
Children are particularly vulnerable because they have less developed lungs and breathe more rapidly, taking in more air relative to their size than adults.
Last week, the provincial environmental protection agency announced new restrictions in four "hot spots" in the city.
Tuk-tuks equipped with polluting two-stroke engines are banned, as are restaurants that barbecue without filters.
Government offices and private companies will have half their staff work from home starting Monday.
Construction work has been halted and street and food vendors, who often cook over open fires, must close at 8 pm.
Pollution in excess of levels deemed safe by the WHO shortens the life expectancy of Lahore residents by an average of 7.5 years, according to the University of Chicago's Energy Policy Institute.
According to UNICEF, nearly 600 million children in South Asia are exposed to high levels of air pollution and half of childhood pneumonia deaths are associated with air pollution.
str-sbh-ecl/ssy
Recent Stories
PTA blocks 113, 133 TikTok accounts
Punjab industries, commerce minister inaugurates construction sector expo
Gold price falls down by Rs1,700 per tola in Pakistan
IMF pushes Pakistan for Mini-Budget due to tax shortfall
NA speaker nominates members for Judicial Commission on judges’ appointments
Vivo V40e 5G Now Available in Pakistan: Elevate Your Style with the Latest Tech ..
First ODI: Pakistan to face Australia on Monday
FIA approaches SC to challenge Bushra Bibi’s bail in Toshakhana II case
Int’l Day to end impunity for crimes against journalists today
Pakistan beat South Africa to quality for semi-finals in Hong Kong Super Sixes
For how long will residents of Lahore continue to face high-level of Smog?
Smog badly hits Lahore as AQI crosses 1067 points
More Stories From World
-
'Where to go?': In east Lebanon, Israeli strikes displace thousands2 minutes ago
-
Iran leader vows response to Israel, US after attacks12 minutes ago
-
UN summit approves fund to share benefits of nature's sequenced genetic data12 minutes ago
-
New Zealand lead by 143 as spin rules in seesaw third India Test22 minutes ago
-
UK's battered Tory party elects Badenoch as new leader22 minutes ago
-
Pak Embassy College Beijing hosts annual International Culture Day2 hours ago
-
China-Pakistan technical education center set up to empower Pakistani youth3 hours ago
-
New start for Botswana, now comes hard part3 hours ago
-
Talks on halting nature loss enter extra time in Colombia3 hours ago
-
Martin takes big step towards MotoGP title as Bagnaia crashes3 hours ago
-
Spain braces for more flood deaths, steps up aid3 hours ago
-
Kiwi spinner Ajaz takes five wickets but India ahead in third Test4 hours ago