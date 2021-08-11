UrduPoint.com

Poly Network Blockchain Platform Say Hackers Stole Record Sum Of Money In Cryptocurrencies

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 01:50 AM

Poly Network Blockchain Platform Say Hackers Stole Record Sum of Money in Cryptocurrencies

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2021) Poly Network blockchain platform announced on Tuesday it was targeted by hackers who are said to have stolen a record amount of money in cryptocurrencies.

"We are sorry to announce that #PolyNetwork was attacked on @BinanceChain @ethereum  and @0xPolygon[.] Assets had been transferred to hacker's ... addresses," the platform tweeted.

In a separate tweet later on Tuesday, it appealed to the attackers, saying the Poly Network team wants to establish communications with them and urge them to return all the hacked assets.

"The amount of money you hacked is the biggest one in the defi [decentralized finance] history.

Law enforcement in any country will regard this as a major economic crime and you will be pursued. It is very unwise to do any further transactions. The money you stole are from tens of thousands of crypto community members, hence the people," the platform said.

Poly Network added that it already located the cause of the vulnerability that the hackers took advantage of and would take legal actions to return the assets.

According to Forbes' estimates, hackers extracted more than $600 million in cryptocurrencies, including bitcoins, ethereum and others.

