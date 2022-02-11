Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said London demonstrates its neglect of the implementation of the Minsk Agreements by Ukraine

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said London demonstrates its neglect of the implementation of the Minsk Agreements by Ukraine.

"We believe that the Minsk agreements are the only possible internationally recognized basis for settling the protracted intra-Ukrainian conflict," Polyanskiy told Sputnik.

UK news channel Sky News posted a video depicting two British men who have enlisted in the Ukrainian Army to help "defend the country" against the Russian aggression.

"The video is a blatant demonstration of the UK's neglect for the implementation of this important document (Minsk Agreements) by Ukraine. It goes without saying that with such a formulation of the matter, our Ukrainian neighbors have less and less incentives to respect these agreements, about which they have been bluntly stating lately," Polyanskiy said.