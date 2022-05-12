UrduPoint.com

Polyanskiy Says Russia Saw No Diplomatic Option For Solving Ukraine Crisis

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 12, 2022

Polyanskiy Says Russia Saw No Diplomatic Option for Solving Ukraine Crisis

Russia's deputy envoy to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said on Thursday that he sees no diplomatic option for solving the situation in Ukraine and that there was no way to prevent the operation

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2022) Russia's deputy envoy to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said on Thursday that he sees no diplomatic option for solving the situation in Ukraine and that there was no way to prevent the operation.

"Nobody wants military activity and we would prefer another option. A diplomatic option. But there was no way to stop the war," he said.

