UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2021) Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said on Thursday Belarusian opposition presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya's remarks following her meeting with US President Joe Biden appealed for a regime change in Belarus.

"Speaking about the support of American government, she says 'in case that some country will make use of the weakness of the regime, the United States will be on our side.' It is a quote from Mrs. Tikhanovskaya," Polyanskiy said.

"This is, of course, a clear appeal to regime change, a clear appeal to interference into internal affairs of a sovereign state.

I don't know who is advising Mrs. Tikhanovskaya, but I think she made it absolutely clear for whom she works," he said.

Tikhanovskaya met with Biden on Wednesday at the White House. During her visit to the United States, which began on July 18, Tikhanovskaya has already met US State Secretary Antony Blinken, Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland and US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.