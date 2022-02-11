Polyanskiy Says US Threats to Expel Russian Ambassador from Washington 'More Than Absurd'

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy called US' threats to expel Russian Ambassador in Washington Anatoly Antonov "more than absurd."

In January, Antonov said the US State Department had informed the Russian Embassy that he would be forced to leave by April if Russia failed to issue visas to the guards of the US ambassador in Moscow.

"I hope that this situation will be resolved, because, of course, such demands look more than absurd," Polyanskiy told Sputnik.