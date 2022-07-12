UrduPoint.com

Polyansky Says Ukrainian Strike On Nova Kahhovka Direct Consequence Of US Weapons Supplies

Umer Jamshaid Published July 12, 2022 | 05:10 AM

Polyansky Says Ukrainian Strike on Nova Kahhovka Direct Consequence of US Weapons Supplies

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2022) Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky condemned the strike on the city of Nova Kakhovka in the Kherson region carried out by Ukrainian forces with the use of the US multiple rocket launcher HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System) and called it a direct consequence of Washington's supplies of weapons to Kiev.

"Such attacks on civilian targets can only cause strong condemnation. This is a direct consequence of the supply of weapons by the (United) States to Kiev," Polyansky told Sputnik.

Earlier on Monday night, as a result of the strike on Nova Kakhovka, warehouses with saltpeter exploded, while a hospital and residential buildings were also damaged. The head of Nova Kakhovka's military-civilian administration, Vladimir Leontyev, told Sputnik that the strike resulted in the death of civilians, dozens of people were injured and hundreds were left without homes. A disabled teenager who was on duty at a warehouse with humanitarian aid is among those killed in the attack. He emphasized that the attack is a crime against the civilian population.

Related Topics

Injured Attack United Nations Condemnation Russia Washington Vladimir Putin Kherson Kiev

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 July 2022

20 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th July 2022

20 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 July 2022

2 days ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

2 days ago
 New UK Chancellor of Exchequer Announces His Candi ..

New UK Chancellor of Exchequer Announces His Candidacy for Prime Minister

2 days ago
 Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz takes notice of murde ..

Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz takes notice of murder of three in Sadiqabad

2 days ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.