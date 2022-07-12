Polyansky Says Ukrainian Strike on Nova Kahhovka Direct Consequence of US Weapons Supplies

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2022) Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky condemned the strike on the city of Nova Kakhovka in the Kherson region carried out by Ukrainian forces with the use of the US multiple rocket launcher HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System) and called it a direct consequence of Washington's supplies of weapons to Kiev.

"Such attacks on civilian targets can only cause strong condemnation. This is a direct consequence of the supply of weapons by the (United) States to Kiev," Polyansky told Sputnik.

Earlier on Monday night, as a result of the strike on Nova Kakhovka, warehouses with saltpeter exploded, while a hospital and residential buildings were also damaged. The head of Nova Kakhovka's military-civilian administration, Vladimir Leontyev, told Sputnik that the strike resulted in the death of civilians, dozens of people were injured and hundreds were left without homes. A disabled teenager who was on duty at a warehouse with humanitarian aid is among those killed in the attack. He emphasized that the attack is a crime against the civilian population.