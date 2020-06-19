Pomepo Says If China Wants to Rise, It Should Do So Based on 'Western Rules Set'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday that if China wants to rise, it should do so based on a Western set of rules.

"I hope - because my objective isn't bad things for the Chinese people - I hope that the Chinese Communist party will begin to recognize that if they want to rise, if they want to continue to build out to their nation that they need to do so on a western rules set, a rules set that honors the rule of law and honors freedom and respect for sovereignty," Pompeo said.

The Secretary of State said Beijing has singled out and threatened to single out countries not just in Europe, but also in the middle East, Africa and South East Asia and pull them closer to China.

"What I have begun to see is over my two-and-a-half years as a Secretary of State is the world awakening to this threat," Pompeo said, adding that the threat is talked about privately by various countries.

Pompeo noted that the United States is doing its best in each case to provide the type of assistance that makes most sense.

"We need to raise this to another level, to where countries are prepared and in position to respond to these things in a public way. When we do that the Chinese Communist Party will be more isolated," Pompeo said.

On Thursday, US President Donald Trump said the United States has maintained the policy option of a complete decoupling from China. The comment came a day after US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said in congressional testimony that he not believe decoupling the two economies was an option at this point.

Earlier on Friday, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said that Trump's potential policy option to completely decouple from China was unrealistic in the context of globalization and would not solve the problems the United States faces.