POMF Hosts Dinner In Honor Of Visiting Journalist Waqar Ali Khan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 28, 2025 | 05:40 PM
Jeddah Saudi Arabia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) The members of Pakistan Overseas Media Forum, (POMF), hosted a dinner in honor of Waqar Ali Khan, journalist and Executive Producer Geo and Safeer-e-Pakistan from the United States.
The event was attended by forum members as well as Dr Sameera Aziz, Saudi media person and Salim Siddiqui, advertising agency representative. Waqar Ali Khan answered various questions from journalists, emphasizing that journalism is a noble profession requiring a high sense of responsibility.
Renowned Pakistani-American community leader said, "Pakistanis are held in high regard in the United States. Among the new generation, there is a strong inclination towards religion. Every mosque here has a madrasa (religious school), and they are managed by dedicated committees that focus on the upbringing and development of children.
In fact, Pakistan is ranked second globally in terms of the number of Pakistani doctors in the U.S." he further added,
"Recently, the Trump administration facilitated the recruitment of 1,000 Pakistani doctors in the U.S., which is a testament to their skill and reputation. These doctors are highly respected and valued in America."
Addressing the Pakistani Media Council, he stated, "I plan to host a major convention in New York soon. Journalists from around the world will be invited to participate in this event. He also highlighted the role of journalism in fostering strong Pakistan-American relations and urged mutual respect for Saudi culture and laws, advising expatriates to adhere to local regulations.
The gathering showcased camaraderie among journalists and reinforced the shared commitment to upholding the values of responsible journalism.
