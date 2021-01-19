Pompeo Accuses China of Committing Genocide Against Uyghurs in Xinjiang

(@FahadShabbir)

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in a statement on Tuesday accused China of committing genocide against Muslim Uyghurs and other minority groups

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2021) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in a statement on Tuesday accused China of committing genocide against Muslim Uyghurs and other minority groups.

"After careful examination of the available facts, I have determined that the PRC, under the direction and control of the CCP, has committed genocide against the predominantly Muslim Uyghurs and other ethnic and religious minority groups in Xinjiang," Pompeo said.

"I believe this genocide is ongoing, and that we are witnessing the systematic attempt to destroy Uyghurs by the Chinese party-state."

The Chinese central government has repeatedly denied reports of human rights violations and forced labor in China's western Xinjiang Uighur autonomous region.