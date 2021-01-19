UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pompeo Accuses China Of Committing Genocide Against Uyghurs In Xinjiang

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 10:50 PM

Pompeo Accuses China of Committing Genocide Against Uyghurs in Xinjiang

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in a statement on Tuesday accused China of committing genocide against Muslim Uyghurs and other minority groups

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2021) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in a statement on Tuesday accused China of committing genocide against Muslim Uyghurs and other minority groups.

"After careful examination of the available facts, I have determined that the PRC, under the direction and control of the CCP, has committed genocide against the predominantly Muslim Uyghurs and other ethnic and religious minority groups in Xinjiang," Pompeo said.

"I believe this genocide is ongoing, and that we are witnessing the systematic attempt to destroy Uyghurs by the Chinese party-state."

The Chinese central government has repeatedly denied reports of human rights violations and forced labor in China's western Xinjiang Uighur autonomous region.

Related Topics

Minority China Competition Commission Of Pakistan Muslim Government Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Consumer Confidence Index at highest level since 2 ..

7 minutes ago

Custodian of Eidgah Sharif condoles death of Rehma ..

2 minutes ago

Austria probes coronavirus vaccine 'queue-jumping' ..

2 minutes ago

US Senate Leader Says Trump, Other Powerful People ..

2 minutes ago

Iodine solution can completely inactivate Covid-19 ..

2 minutes ago

Former Italian Prime Minister Renzi Accuses Conte ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.