UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pompeo Accuses China Of Committing Genocide Against Uyghurs In Xinjiang

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 12:20 AM

Pompeo Accuses China of Committing Genocide Against Uyghurs in Xinjiang

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in a statement on Tuesday accused China of committing genocide against Muslim Uyghurs and other minority groups.

"After careful examination of the available facts, I have determined that the PRC, under the direction and control of the CCP, has committed genocide against the predominantly Muslim Uyghurs and other ethnic and religious minority groups in Xinjiang," Pompeo said. "I believe this genocide is ongoing, and that we are witnessing the systematic attempt to destroy Uyghurs by the Chinese party-state."

Pompeo, in addition, accused China of arbitrary imprisonment and torture, among other abuses.

He also said he directed the State Department to continue investigating the atrocities occurring in Xinjiang and make evidence available to appropriate authorities and the international community.

In June, President Donald Trump signed into law the Uyghur Human Rights Policy Act that allows the US government to impose sanctions over alleged human rights violations of the Muslim Uyghur minority in China.

The Chinese government has denied the charges, saying that the camps were built to provide vocational and Chinese language training for Uyghurs and other minorities.

Related Topics

Minority China Trump June Competition Commission Of Pakistan Muslim Government Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Foreign businesses operating in UAE grew to 3209 b ..

21 minutes ago

Political Science Professor Charged as Unregistere ..

10 minutes ago

EU aims to vaccinate 70% of adults by June

13 minutes ago

Fawad says Sharifs artfully plundered public money ..

13 minutes ago

Consumer Confidence Index at highest level since 2 ..

2 hours ago

Kuwait Registers First 2 Cases of UK-Linked Strain ..

42 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.