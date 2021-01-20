Pompeo Accuses China of Committing Genocide Against Uyghurs in Xinjiang

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in a statement on Tuesday accused China of committing genocide against Muslim Uyghurs and other minority groups.

"After careful examination of the available facts, I have determined that the PRC, under the direction and control of the CCP, has committed genocide against the predominantly Muslim Uyghurs and other ethnic and religious minority groups in Xinjiang," Pompeo said. "I believe this genocide is ongoing, and that we are witnessing the systematic attempt to destroy Uyghurs by the Chinese party-state."

Pompeo, in addition, accused China of arbitrary imprisonment and torture, among other abuses.

He also said he directed the State Department to continue investigating the atrocities occurring in Xinjiang and make evidence available to appropriate authorities and the international community.

In June, President Donald Trump signed into law the Uyghur Human Rights Policy Act that allows the US government to impose sanctions over alleged human rights violations of the Muslim Uyghur minority in China.

The Chinese government has denied the charges, saying that the camps were built to provide vocational and Chinese language training for Uyghurs and other minorities.