Pompeo Accuses Chinese Authorities Of 'Orwellian' Censorship On Hong Kong

Tue 07th July 2020 | 06:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accused China's authorities of "Orwellian" censorship on Hong Kong.

"The Chinese Communist Party's destruction of free Hong Kong continues.¯ With the ink barely dry on the repressive National Security Law, local authorities - in an Orwellian move - have now established a central government national security office, started removing books critical of the CCP from library shelves, banned political slogans, and are now requiring schools to enforce censorship," Pompeo said in a statement.

"Until now, Hong Kong flourished because it allowed free thinking and free speech, under an independent rule of law.¯ No more.¯ The United States condemns Beijing's repeated failure to live up to its obligations under the Sino-British Joint Declaration, and these latest assaults on the rights and freedoms of the people of Hong Kong," he said.

