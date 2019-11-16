UrduPoint.com
Pompeo Accuses Iran Of Being Behind Recent Israeli-Palestinian Flareup

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 16th November 2019 | 10:16 PM

Pompeo Accuses Iran of Being Behind Recent Israeli-Palestinian Flareup

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has accused Iran of standing behind the recent rockets strikes at Israel from the blockaded Gaza Strip

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2019) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has accused Iran of standing behind the recent rockets strikes at Israel from the blockaded Gaza Strip.

The recent two-day confrontation between Israel and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) saw 34 Palestinians killed, including PIJ military commander Baha Abu al-Ata and his wife. About 450 rockets were fired from Gaza, with no casualties reported.

"Iran uses its terrorist proxy Palestinian Islamic Jihad to strike our great ally Israel. Iran does not want peace in the region. It does not want the Palestinian people to prosper. It wants more conflict. Until we address Iran's threats, the cycle of violence will continue," Pompeo wrote on Twitter.

The state secretary added that the only way forward was continued pressure on Iran until it is forced to negotiate a comprehensive agreement to halt its support for what he called terrorist groups in the region.

The conflict was halted on Thursday when the two sides agreed to a ceasefire. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hailed the operation, dubbed "Black Belt," a success saying that the objective was achieved, namely, taking out Abu al-Ata.

The PIJ, brandished a terrorist organization by several nations, is believed to be funded by Iran and Syria and has close ties to the Lebanese armed organization Hezbollah. The armed al-Quds group of the organization has claimed responsibility for numerous attacks within Israel since its foundation in 1981.

