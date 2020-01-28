Pompeo Accuses Iran, Russia of 'Directly Preventing' Ceasefire Implementation in N. Syria

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accused Iran, Russian and the Syrian government led by President Bashar Assad of hindering a ceasefire implementation in northern Syria.

"Ruthless actions by Russia, the Iranian regime, Hizballah, and the Assad regime are directly preventing the establishment of a ceasefire in northern #Syria.

We condemn these barbaric attacks and call for an immediate ceasefire," Pompeo wrote on Twitter.

The current ceasefire regime, in accordance with the agreements reached between Russia and Turkey, was introduced in Syria's Idlib ” the last stronghold of militants in Syria ” from January 9. However, militants continue to attack the Syrian army and civilians despite the truce.

The Syrian civil war has been ongoing since 2011, with the government's forces fighting against various insurgent groups.