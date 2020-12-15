Pompeo Accuses Lavrov of 'Attempts to Rewrite History' After Comment on UN Libya Envoy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Tuesday that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has attempted to rewrite history in response to Pompeo's statement regarding the unassigned position of UN Special Envoy for Libya.

"Earlier this month, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, in comments at the MED Dialogue, accused the United States of playing political games in the Mediterranean and stalling the appointment of a new UN Special Representative of the Secretary-General in Libya," Pompeo said. "It's unfortunate and unhelpful that Mr. Lavrov again gets the facts wrong and attempts to rewrite history."

During the event, Lavrov said that Russia is concerned about the unresolved issue of appointing a new UN Special Envoy for Libya, adding that the US diplomats have delayed the appointment, ignored the position of the African Union on the issue, tried to dictate their terms and refused to seek a compromise.

Pompeo said in the statement that the United States is actively engaged with allies and partners in the Eastern Mediterranean in promoting stability and security.

"In Libya, the United States supports the formation of an inclusive government that can secure the country and meet the economic and humanitarian needs of the Libyan people," Pompeo said. "Our overarching goal remains to bring Libyan parties to a negotiated, inclusive UN -facilitated political solution through the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum. We want an empowered UN Mission that can accomplish this goal."

Pompeo also said the United States has worked with its partners on the UN Security Council to create the UN Special Envoy position and a complementary UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) Coordinator in UNSMIL's 2020 mandate renewal.

"Russia and China were the only UN Security Council members to abstain on the Security Council resolution renewing UNSMIL's mandate," he said.

In November, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres sent a letter to the members of the UN Security Council to inform them about his intent to appoint Nickolay Mladenov - UN Special Coordinator for the middle East Peace Process - as the new Special Envoy for Libya.