Pompeo Accuses Russia Of Sowing 'chaos' In The Mediterranean

Faizan Hashmi 34 seconds ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 10:00 PM

Pompeo accuses Russia of sowing 'chaos' in the Mediterranean

America's top diplomat Mike Pompeo on Tuesday accused Russia of continuing to "threaten Mediterranean stability" and sowing "chaos, conflict and division" in countries around the region

America's top diplomat Mike Pompeo on Tuesday accused Russia of continuing to "threaten Mediterranean stability" and sowing "chaos, conflict and division" in countries around the region.

In a statement on "Russian Influence in the Mediterranean," the outgoing Secretary of State responded to his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, who he said "accused the United States of playing political games" in the region.

Lavrov "again gets the facts wrong and attempts to rewrite history," Pompeo said, denouncing Moscow's actions in Libya, Greece and Syria.

His statement came the same day that Russian President Vladimir Putin finally congratulated US President-elect Joe Biden on his victory over Donald Trump in the November presidential election.

More Stories From World

