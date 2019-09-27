UrduPoint.com
Pompeo After Meeting Lavrov At UN Says Russia, US Must Find Constructive Path Forward

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 11:20 PM

Pompeo After Meeting Lavrov at UN Says Russia, US Must Find Constructive Path Forward

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) The United States and Russia need to overcome recent tensions and find a constructive path forward, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday after meeting Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov earlier in the day at the United Nations.

"Met with Foreign Minister Lavrov today to discuss bilateral issues and a range of global challenges, including arms control. Although we have areas of tension with Russia, we must find a constructive path forward. We've worked together before - we can do it again," Pompeo said via Twitter.

