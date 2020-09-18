Pompeo Announces US Allocated $5Mln for Venezuelan Refugees in Guayana

The United States has allocated $5 million to Guyana to assist Venezuelan refugees there and signed an agreement to enhance private investment in energy and infrastructure projects in the country, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said during a joint press conference with Guyana's President Irfaan Ali after the two officials met earlier on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2020) The United States has allocated $5 million to Guyana to assist Venezuelan refugees there and signed an agreement to enhance private investment in energy and infrastructure projects in the country, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said during a joint press conference with Guyana's President Irfaan Ali after the two officials met earlier on Friday.

"We talked about the need for democracy in Venezuela and an end to an illegitimate regime... You have been a strong partner to us on this issue," Pompeo said. "The United States has allocated $5 million to help Venezuelans in Guyana who have had to flee... to escape the horrors and brutality of the [Venezuelan President Nicolas] Maduro regime.

The officials announced that Guayana joined the "Growth in the Americas" initiative, which centers on promoting US private sector investments in energy and infrastructure projects across the region.

"I am pleased to announce the signing this morning of... an agreement between the US government and the government of Guayana to strengthen energy, infrastructure, finance, market-building cooperation in the context of the 'Growth in Americas' initiative," Ali said.

The United States and Guyana also agreed to enhance cooperation in other fields, including security with an emphasis on fighting drug trafficking.