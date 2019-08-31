UrduPoint.com
Pompeo Appoints US Special Envoy For Western Balkans - State Department

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 31st August 2019 | 01:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2019) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has appointed Deputy Assistant Secretary Matthew Palmer as his special envoy for the Western Balkan, the State Department announced in a release on Friday.

"In this role, Palmer will lead our efforts to strengthen US diplomatic engagement in support of peace, stability, and prosperity in the region and focus on integration of the Western Balkan countries into Western institutions," the release said.

In his new capacity, Palmer will visit Slovenia on September 1 to attend the Bled Strategic Forum, according to the release.

"He will also represent the United States at the Quint Balkan Directors meeting in Brussels and attend meetings in Vienna and Podgorica, September 4-10," it added.

Palmer will combine two roles and will continue to serve as Deputy Assistant Secretary in the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs.

