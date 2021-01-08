UrduPoint.com
Pompeo Approves New Cyberspace Security And Emerging Technologies Bureau - State Dept.

Pompeo Approves New Cyberspace Security and Emerging Technologies Bureau - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2021) US Secretary State Mike Pompeo has approved the creation of a Cyberspace Security and Emerging Technologies (CSET) Bureau to fend off challenges to U.S. national security from China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, the State Department said in a statement on Thursday.

"The need to reorganize and resource America's cyberspace and emerging technology security diplomacy through the creation of CSET is critical," the statement said, announcing Pompeo's directive to establish the panel proposed 18 months ago. "The challenges to U.S. national security presented by China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, and other cyber and emerging technology competitors and adversaries have only increased since the Department notified Congress in June 2019 of its intent to create CSET.

The statement did not specify the challenges each of those countries posed to US cybersecurity.

It, however, said the CSET bureau will lead government diplomatic efforts on a wide range of international cyberspace security and emerging technology policy issues that affect US foreign policy and national security.

This included securing cyberspace and critical technologies, reducing the likelihood of cyber conflict, and prevailing in strategic cyber competition, it added.

CSET will also permit the State Department to "posture itself appropriately and engage as effectively as possible with partners and allies on these pressing national security concerns", the statement said.

