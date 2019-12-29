Pompeo Arrives in Iraq 24 Hours After Rocket Attack on Iraqi Military Base - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2019) US State Secretary Mike Pompeo visited Iraqi Ayn Al-Asad airbase in western Anbar province, which hosts US troops, shortly after a rocket attack on another Iraqi military base in the northern province of Kirkuk, media reported.

The information about Pompeo's visit was released by Kurdish media outlet Rudaw.

The Iraqi base in Kirkuk was attacked on Friday. The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed that one American civilian contractor was killed, while several US service members and Iraqi personnel were wounded in the rocket attack.