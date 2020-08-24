Pompeo Arrives in Jerusalem to Begin Middle East Tour to Rally Support Against Iran

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday arrived in Jerusalem in the first leg of his Middle East tour on the heels of the normalization of ties between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

A video released by the US embassy in Jerusalem shows Pompeo's plane arriving and the top diplomat meeting with Charges D'Affaires Jonathan Shrier.

Pompeo is set to follow his Israel visit with trips to the UAE, Bahrain and Sudan "to discuss Iran's malign influence and to celebrate the historic Abraham Accords agreement between Israel and the UAE.

Bahrain and Sudan are seen as the most likely nations from the region to follow Abu Dhabi and settle agreements with Israel.

The United States has been attempting to rally opposition against Iran after Pompeo cut out an increasingly isolated figure in the United Nations. In a vote to extend economic and arms embargo against Iran, 13 out of the 15 UN National Security members stood against Washington's position.