WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said upon his arrival in Kiev on Thursday that the United States' support for Ukraine and its Euro-Atlantic aspirations is "unwavering" and he will discuss ways with Ukrainian leaders to boost the strategic relationship with the United States.

"Good to be in Kyiv [Kiev] today. US support for Ukraine is unwavering," Pompeo said via Twitter. "I'm intent on underscoring this as I meet with Ukrainian government leaders to discuss ways we can advance our strategic partnership and reinforce Ukraine's position as a free and democratic state."

Pompeo is scheduled to meet on Friday President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko, Defense Minister Andriy Zahorodnyuk and Metropolitan Epiphaniy of the newly established Orthodox Church of Ukraine. Pompeo will also attend a wreath laying ceremony in honor of individuals killed in the Donbas fratricidal conflict.

Since 2014, Washington has provided Ukraine with more than $3.3 billion in security and non-security assistance as well three $1 billion in sovereign loan guarantees, according to the State Department.

The Trump administration since 2017 has sanctioned 168 individuals and entities in connection to what it describes to be "malign" Russian activities in Ukraine.

Just before Pompeo's visit the US Treasury added to the sanction list the acting governor of Sevastopol Milhail Razvozhaev and a private Russian railway company Grand Service Express for operating in Crimea.

The United States and European Union have introduced several rounds of sanctions on Russia since 2014, when Crimea held a referendum in which 97 percent of voters supported reunification with Russia. Western countries and Kiev have not recognized the legitimacy of the referendum.

Russia has denied any interference in Ukraine's affairs and insisted that the referendum was carried out according to international law.

Ukraine became the focus of US politics due to President Donald Trump's impeachment trial, based on allegations that he attempted to withhold nearly $400 million in approved military aid in an attempt to pressure the country to investigate for corruption 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden.

After the visit to Ukraine, Pompeo is also scheduled to visit Belarus, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.