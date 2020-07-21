UrduPoint.com
Pompeo Arrives In London For Talks On China Threat With Prime Minister Johnson - Statement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Tue 21st July 2020 | 01:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Monday that rrived in London for talks with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on the alleged threat posed by China.

"Great to be back in London to reaffirm the Special Relationship we share with our closest ally," Pompeo said via Twitter. "Looking forward to meeting with Boris Johnson and Dominic Raab as we tackle our most pressing global issues in combating COVID-19 and addressing our shared security challenges.

"

Announcing his trip last week, Pompeo said the threat posed by the Chinese Communist Party to free peoples around the world will be high on the agenda. He also said he would discuss the post-coronavirus' pandemic economic recovery and post-Brexit US-UK free trade talks in London.

Pompeo will then travel to Copenhagen, Denmark, on Wednesday, for a meeting with Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen as well as with foreign and education ministers.

