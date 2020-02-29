UrduPoint.com
Pompeo Arrives In Qatar To Attend Signing Ceremony Of US-Taliban Peace Deal

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 05:31 PM

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th February, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has arrived in Qatar to attend the signing ceremony of the peace agreement between Washington and the Taliban, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The agreement is expected to be signed at 05:00 p.m. Afghanistan time (12:30 GMT).

Since 2018, Washington and the Taliban have been attempting to negotiate a peace deal that would ensure the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan in exchange for the movement's guarantee that the country would not become a safe haven for terrorists. The parties' representatives have been regularly meeting in Doha to address the issue

The signing of the agreement will follow a week-long reduction of violence in Afghanistan that was coordinated earlier in February as a pre-condition for the anticipated peace deal.

