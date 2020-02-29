Pompeo Arrives in Qatar to Attend Signing Ceremony of US-Taliban Peace Deal

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has arrived in Qatar to attend the signing ceremony of the peace agreement between Washington and the Taliban, a Sputnik correspondent reported

The agreement is expected to be signed at 05:00 p.m. Afghanistan time (12:30 GMT).

Since 2018, Washington and the Taliban have been attempting to negotiate a peace deal that would ensure the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan in exchange for the movement's guarantee that the country would not become a safe haven for terrorists. The parties' representatives have been regularly meeting in Doha to address the issue

The signing of the agreement will follow a week-long reduction of violence in Afghanistan that was coordinated earlier in February as a pre-condition for the anticipated peace deal.