UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pompeo Arrives In Saudi Arabia For Iran Crisis Talks

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 27 minutes ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 12:20 PM

Pompeo arrives in Saudi Arabia for Iran crisis talks

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived Monday in Saudi Arabia for talks with the close ally amid mounting tensions with Iran

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 24th Jun, 2019 ):US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived Monday in Saudi Arabia for talks with the close ally amid mounting tensions with Iran.

Pompeo is expected to meet in the Red Sea city of Jeddah with King Salman and the powerful crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, before flying for talks in the United Arab Emirates, US officials said.

Related Topics

Iran Jeddah Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Mohammed Bin Salman Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Asif Zardari to consult legal experts over banning ..

8 minutes ago

IHC dismisses petition against Pakistan team's poo ..

16 minutes ago

Employment rate of all aged women in Punjab compri ..

8 minutes ago

Kuwait strongly condemns terrorist attack on Saudi ..

17 minutes ago

Iranian Minister Says US Cyberattacks on Missile C ..

8 minutes ago

Aerial firing claims another life in Abbottabad

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.