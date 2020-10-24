UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pompeo Assures Lukashenko Of US' Commitment To Belarus' Sovereignty - State TV

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 42 seconds ago Sat 24th October 2020 | 10:50 PM

Pompeo Assures Lukashenko of US' Commitment to Belarus' Sovereignty - State TV

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo assured Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in a phone call on Saturday that Washington is committed to support the Eastern European nation's sovereignty and develop bilateral relations, the state Belarusian media reported.

According to the ONT channel, the two also discussed the latest developments in the world, as well as the internal political situation in both Belarus and the US.

The phone call was held on Washington's initiative.

The talks come as the deadline of an ultimatum announced by ex-Belarusian presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who threatens Lukashenko with nationwide strikes unless he resigns, draws near.

Related Topics

World Washington Belarus Media Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed approves stimulus package of A ..

6 minutes ago

Coalition intercept, destroys Houthi-launched dron ..

2 hours ago

Expo Centre Sharjah participates in international ..

3 hours ago

SEDD handles more than 2,500 Consumer Protection C ..

3 hours ago

UN welcomes new Libya ceasefire agreement

4 hours ago

EPA mobilises ‘Emergency Fund’ to support publ ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.