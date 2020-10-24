Pompeo Assures Lukashenko of US' Commitment to Belarus' Sovereignty - State TV

(@FahadShabbir)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo assured Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in a phone call on Saturday that Washington is committed to support the Eastern European nation's sovereignty and develop bilateral relations, the state Belarusian media reported.

According to the ONT channel, the two also discussed the latest developments in the world, as well as the internal political situation in both Belarus and the US.

The phone call was held on Washington's initiative.

The talks come as the deadline of an ultimatum announced by ex-Belarusian presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who threatens Lukashenko with nationwide strikes unless he resigns, draws near.