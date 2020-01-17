Pompeo at Berlin Conference to Call on International Forces to Leave Libya - State Dept

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during an upcoming international conference in Berlin will call for prolonging the ceasefire in Libya and the pullout of all foreign forces from the country, a senior State Department official told reporters on Thursday.

"In Berlin, the Secretary will engage with world leaders, and he is going to advocate for three things: one - the continuation of a ceasefire in Libya, two - the withdrawal of all external forces, and three- a return to a UN-facilitated Libyan-led political process," the official said.