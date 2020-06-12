UrduPoint.com
Pompeo, Austria's Foreign Minister Discuss US Middle East Peace Plan - State Dept.

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 01:09 PM

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg discussed over the telephone a number of issues among which the Middle East peace plan and Iran, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a readout of the conversation on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg discussed over the telephone a number of issues among which the Middle East peace plan and Iran, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a readout of the conversation on Thursday.

"Secretary Pompeo and Foreign Minister Schallenberg also discussed the President's Vision for Peace between Israel and the Palestinians and efforts to hold Iranian terrorism proxy Hezbollah accountable for its malign activities in Europe," Ortagus said.

The two officials reiterated the United States' and Austria's shared commitment to combating the novel coronavirus pandemic as well as countering campaigns that spread disinformation, distort reality and undermine trust in democracies, Ortagus added.

In late January, Trump presented his "Deal of the Century" in an attempt to bring an end to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The deal calls for the creation of a demilitarized Palestinian state, with Israel retaining control over the West Bank and keeping Jerusalem as its undivided capital. The Palestinian leadership resolutely rejected Trump's peace plan.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said that Moscow supported the League of Arab States' decision to hold multilateral negotiations on the Israeli-Palestinian peace process and was ready to join such an initiative.

