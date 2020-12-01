Pompeo, Bahrain Foreign Minister to Discuss Defense Cooperation - US State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his Bahrain counterpart Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani will host the first virtual bilateral strategic dialogue to discuss defense cooperation, US State Department said in a statement.

"The dialogue will focus on defense cooperation, regional security and prosperity, economic development and trade, people-to-people exchanges and shared human rights objectives," the statement said on Monday.

Both Pompeo and Al Zayani expected to deliver remarks during the opening session, the release added.