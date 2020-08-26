Pompeo, Bahrain King Discuss Iran Regional Security Threat - State Dept.

UrduPoint.com
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Bahrain King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa held security talks in the Bahraini capital of Manama, with a focus on Iran's threat in the Persian Gulf region, the State Department said in a readout of the meeting on Thursday.

"The Secretary thanked the King for Bahrain's continued friendship and strategic partnership with the United States.� They addressed the need to promote regional peace and prosperity, confront the threat from Iran, and build greater unity among Gulf countries," the readout said.

Pompeo also held similar talks with Bahrain Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, a separate readout said.

Pompeo's current four-day trip to the Middle East features stops in Israel, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Sudan and Bahrain.

