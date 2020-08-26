UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pompeo, Bahrain's Crown Prince Discuss Regional Developments, Importance Of 'Gulf Unity'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 11:14 PM

Pompeo, Bahrain's Crown Prince Discuss Regional Developments, Importance of 'Gulf Unity'

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday that he had held a meeting with Bahrain's Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa to discuss peace and security in the Middle East

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday that he had held a meeting with Bahrain's Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa to discuss peace and security in the Middle East.

"Met today with Crown Prince of Bahrain, His Royal Highness Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa. We discussed the importance of building regional peace and stability, including the importance of Gulf unity and countering Iran's malign influence in the region," Pompeo wrote on Twitter.

The small island nation is the US secretary's third stop on his Middle East tour after paying working visits to Israel and Sudan to discuss Iran's ongoing regional threats, as well as to celebrate the historic US-brokered peace deal between the Jewish state and the United Arab Emirates.

Bahrain and Sudan are seen as the most likely nations from the region to follow Abu Dhabi and conclude peace agreements with Israel.

Last week, President Donald Trump announced that the US had brokered a peace deal that will see Israel and the UAE fully normalize relations and establish diplomatic ties. In addition, Israel will suspend the West Bank annexation plans.

The UAE-Israel agreement to normalize bilateral relations was brokered by the US and announced in principle on August 13. If concluded, it will make the UAE the third Arab country to have a full peace deal with Israel after Egypt in 1979 and Jordan in 1994.

Related Topics

Israel Iran Egypt Twitter UAE Abu Dhabi Trump Bank Bahrain Sudan United Arab Emirates Middle East August Jew From Agreement Unity Foods Limited Arab Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Zimbabwe's central bank caps mobile money transfer ..

7 minutes ago

PPP fails to deliver in consecutive 3 tenures in S ..

28 minutes ago

UN Has No Update on Resuming Syrian Constitutional ..

28 minutes ago

Turkey, US Conduct Joint Exercise in E.Mediterrane ..

28 minutes ago

UAE consumer prices down 2.36 pct YoY

46 minutes ago

All DHQs, THQs be upgraded with required health fa ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.