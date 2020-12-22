UrduPoint.com
Pompeo, Barzani Discuss Regional Security, Potential Budget Deal - US State Dept.

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 11:59 PM

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Iraqi Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani discussed over the telephone regional security issues and efforts to reach an acceptable budget agreement with Baghdad, Principal Deputy Spokesperson Cale Brown said in a readout of the conversation on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Iraqi Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani discussed over the telephone regional security issues and efforts to reach an acceptable budget agreement with Baghdad, Principal Deputy Spokesperson Cale Brown said in a readout of the conversation on Tuesday.

"The Secretary and Prime Minister Barzani discussed regional security challenges, de-escalation at the border, and the need for continued, close cooperation between the Coalition, United States, Government of Iraq, and the Kurdistan Regional Government," Brown said.

Brown noted the US secretary of state said the United States appreciate the efforts by both Baghdad and the Kurdistan Regional Government to reach a budget deal.

Pompeo also urged all sides to remain committed to a fair outcome, the spokesperson added.

