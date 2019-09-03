Pompeo, Belgian Prime Minister Discuss Boosting Security, Defense Ties - US State Dept.

US secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday met with Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel, who has been selected to become the next president of the European Council, to discuss defense and security cooperation, Department of State spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2019) US secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday met with Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel, who has been selected to become the next president of the European Council, to discuss defense and security cooperation, Department of State spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said on Tuesday.

"Secretary Pompeo and Prime Minister Michel also discussed ways to promote cooperation on security and defense, countering malicious state actors, and counterterrorism," Ortagus said in a statement.

Pompeo congratulated Michel on his selection as the next president of the European Council and affirmed the Transatlantic relationship's critical role in advancing the two sides' shared priorities and values on the international stage.