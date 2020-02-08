Pompeo, Borrell Discuss Need to Return to Political Process in Syria - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and EU High Representative Josep Borrell discussed the need for a ceasefire in both Syria and Libya during their meeting at the State Department on Friday, department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a readout.

"They also discussed support for a lasting ceasefire and return to a political process in both Libya and Syria, US-EU cooperation on Ukraine, and supporting democracy in Venezuela," Ortagus said.

Pompeo and Borrell, Ortagus added, also discussed US-EU trade relations, prospects for peace in the middle East, and holding Iran and Russia accountable for alleged destabilizing actions.

On Tuesday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the United States supports Turkey's military actions against the Syrian army in Idlib province a day after Ankara said five of its military personnel and a civilian had been killed in shelling and vowed to retaliate.

In addition, Pompeo said Russia and Iran were to blame for the absence of a truce in Syria's northern provinces.

In an interview with Rossiyskaya Gazeta on Tuesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov urged Turkey to comply with the existing agreements on Idlib and lamented its failure to dissociate the armed opposition from the terrorists there.