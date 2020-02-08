UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pompeo, Borrell Discuss Need To Return To Political Process In Syria - State Dept.

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 08th February 2020 | 12:50 AM

Pompeo, Borrell Discuss Need to Return to Political Process in Syria - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and EU High Representative Josep Borrell discussed the need for a ceasefire in both Syria and Libya during their meeting at the State Department on Friday, department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a readout.

"They also discussed support for a lasting ceasefire and return to a political process in both Libya and Syria, US-EU cooperation on Ukraine, and supporting democracy in Venezuela," Ortagus said.

Pompeo and Borrell, Ortagus added, also discussed US-EU trade relations, prospects for peace in the middle East, and holding Iran and Russia accountable for alleged destabilizing actions.

On Tuesday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the United States supports Turkey's military actions against the Syrian army in Idlib province a day after Ankara said five of its military personnel and a civilian had been killed in shelling and vowed to retaliate.

In addition, Pompeo said Russia and Iran were to blame for the absence of a truce in Syria's northern provinces.

In an interview with Rossiyskaya Gazeta on Tuesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov urged Turkey to comply with the existing agreements on Idlib and lamented its failure to dissociate the armed opposition from the terrorists there.

Related Topics

Army Syria Ukraine Iran Russia Turkey Democracy Idlib Ankara United States Libya Venezuela Middle East From Opposition Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah attends wedding ceremony

11 minutes ago

Poor visibility warning

26 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Emirati citizen Abdul Jal ..

1 hour ago

Russian sisters separated during WWII reunited aft ..

1 hour ago

Steps being taken to introduce affordable electric ..

1 hour ago

Trump Official to Coordinate With SOUTHCOM Civilia ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.