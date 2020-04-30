UrduPoint.com
Pompeo, Brazilian Counterpart Discuss Coordinating Response To Fight Pandemic - State Dept

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 05:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Brazilian Foreign Minister Ernesto Araujo during a phone conversation discussed the need to coordinate efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been criticized for ignoring the World Health Organization's recommendations on how to handle the health crisis. Earlier in the day, Ciro Gomes, the vice president of Brazil's Democratic Labour Party (PDT), told Sputnik Bolsonaro has showcased a "genocidal approach" by downplaying the pandemic.

"Pompeo and Foreign Minister Araujo discussed the importance of a coordinated response to combat the COVID-19 pandemic through increased production of medical supplies in the Americas and enhanced cooperation on therapy and vaccine development," Ortagus said on Wednesday.

The United States has more than one million coronavirus cases including over 60,000 deaths while Brazil has nearly 80,000 cases and 5,500 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data updated on Wednesday evening.

