Pompeo, Brazilian Foreign Minister Discuss Joint Efforts to Combat COVID-19 - State Dept

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and Brazilian Foreign Minister Ernesto Araujo during a phone conversation discussed continuing combined efforts in fighting COVID-19, State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said on Tuesday.

"Pompeo spoke today with Brazilian Foreign Minister Ernesto Araujo about continued, coordinated efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and support economic recovery in the region," Ortagus said in a statement. "The two leaders agreed to continue to build on the strong economic partnership between our countries.

"

Earlier in the day, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro confirmed in a tv interview that he has tested positive for COVID-19. The 65-year-old repeatedly downplayed the risk posed by COVID-19, calling it a "little flu." He refused to wear a face mask and pushed regional governors to scale back restrictions on social life and businesses.

Araujo posted a photo over the weekend, showing Bolsonaro attending Independence Day celebrations at the US embassy. US Ambassador Todd Chapman, who lunched with the president, is being tested for the virus.