UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pompeo, Brazilian Foreign Minister Discuss Joint Efforts To Combat COVID-19 - State Dept

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 01:20 AM

Pompeo, Brazilian Foreign Minister Discuss Joint Efforts to Combat COVID-19 - State Dept

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and Brazilian Foreign Minister Ernesto Araujo during a phone conversation discussed continuing combined efforts in fighting COVID-19, State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said on Tuesday.

"Pompeo spoke today with Brazilian Foreign Minister Ernesto Araujo about continued, coordinated efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and support economic recovery in the region," Ortagus said in a statement. "The two leaders agreed to continue to build on the strong economic partnership between our countries.

"

Earlier in the day, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro confirmed in a tv interview that he has tested positive for COVID-19. The 65-year-old repeatedly downplayed the risk posed by COVID-19, calling it a "little flu." He refused to wear a face mask and pushed regional governors to scale back restrictions on social life and businesses.

Araujo posted a photo over the weekend, showing Bolsonaro attending Independence Day celebrations at the US embassy. US Ambassador Todd Chapman, who lunched with the president, is being tested for the virus.

Related Topics

Independence TV

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed participates in Arab ministeria ..

25 minutes ago

Hope Probe cost among the world&#039;s lowest, say ..

55 minutes ago

ADHA makes headway in adopting AI technologies

1 hour ago

Khalifa bin Zayed issues a new law regulating graz ..

2 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed reviews specialised police forces c ..

2 hours ago

Grand Imam of Al-Azhar holds virtual meeting with ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.