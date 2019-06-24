Pompeo Calls Drone Map Released By Iran "child-like"

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Sunday denounced as "child-like" a map released by Iran that purported to show that a US drone entered its airspace in May

"You've seen that child-like map that Foreign Minister (Mohammad Javad) Zarif put out that contrasts with the excellence and professionalism of America's military and intelligence services," Pompeo told reporters as he left on a trip to US allies Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Pompeo said the map "should leave no doubt in anyone's mind about where that unarmed vehicle was -- it was flying in international airspace."