Pompeo Calls Former Adviser Bolton Traitor, Describes His Book As Deceitful

Fri 19th June 2020 | 07:00 AM

Pompeo Calls Former Adviser Bolton Traitor, Describes His Book as Deceitful

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that the book of former White House National Security Adviser John Bolton contains a lot of false information and called Bolton a traitor.

"I've not read the book, but from the excerpts I've seen published, John Bolton is spreading a number of lies, fully-spun half-truths, and outright falsehoods," Pompeo wrote on his Twitter page on late Thursday.

"It is both sad and dangerous that John Bolton's final public role is that of a traitor who damaged America by violating his sacred trust with its people. To our friends around the world: you know that President @realDonaldTrump's America is a force for good in the world," the secretary of state added.

More Stories From World

