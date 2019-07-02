UrduPoint.com
Pompeo Calls Guaido To Express US Support, Commemorate Venezuela Independence - State Dept

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 11:48 PM

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido to commemorate the anniversary of the Latin American country's independence and to express US support for efforts to regain freedom, State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a readout on Tuesday

"Today Secretary Michael R. Pompeo called Venezuelan interim President Juan Guaido to commemorate the anniversary of Venezuela's independence on July 5th and express the United States' unwavering support for Guaido, the National Assembly, and the Venezuelan people as they seek to regain their country's freedom and prosperity," Ortagus said.

Venezuela has been embroiled in a political crisis since January when Guiado, backed by the Trump administration, proclaimed himself as interim president in a bid to replace twice-democratically-elected incumbent President Nicolas Maduro.

Maduro has accused Guaido of being a US puppet who is collaborating with Washington to effect regime change to control Venezuela's vast resources.

