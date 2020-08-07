Pompeo Calls on Afghan Assembly Loya Jirga to Release Remaining Taliban Prisoners

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called on the all-Afghan assembly Loya Jirga to release the remaining Taliban prisoners and thus remove the last obstacle to the resumption of the intra-Afghan negotiations.

"The United States commends the participants of the Loya Jirga to be convened on August 7 to consolidate national support for peace.

We understand that they will decide on the expeditious release of the remaining Taliban prisoners from their list, the last obstacle to the start of intra-Afghan negotiations," Pompeo said in a statement on late Thursday.

"While the decisions and conduct of both parties to intra-Afghan negotiations will affect the size and scope of future U.S. assistance, the United States affirms its support for a sustainable peace and an enduring partnership with Afghanistan," he added.