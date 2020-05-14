UrduPoint.com
Pompeo Calls On China To Stop Attempts To Steal COVID-19 Research

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 10:52 PM

Pompeo Calls on China to Stop Attempts to Steal COVID-19 Research

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo condemned China-affiliated actors of trying to steal research related to the novel coronavirus and called on Beijing to cease such malicious activity, according to a statement issued on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo condemned China-affiliated actors of trying to steal research related to the novel coronavirus and called on Beijing to cease such malicious activity, according to a statement issued on Thursday.

"The United States condemns attempts by cyber actors and non-traditional collectors affiliated with the People's Republic of China (PRC) to steal US intellectual property and data related to COVID-19 research," Pompeo said. "The United States calls on the PRC to cease this malicious activity."

