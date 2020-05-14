Pompeo Calls on China to Stop Attempts to Steal COVID-19 Research

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo condemned China-affiliated actors of trying to steal research related to the novel coronavirus and called on Beijing to cease such malicious activity, according to a statement issued on Thursday

"The United States condemns attempts by cyber actors and non-traditional collectors affiliated with the People's Republic of China (PRC) to steal US intellectual property and data related to COVID-19 research," Pompeo said. "The United States calls on the PRC to cease this malicious activity."